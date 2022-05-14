Real Salt Lake uses red card to rally past Austin 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Real Salt Lake took advantage of a red card on Dani Pereira, scoring two second-half goals to notch a 2-1 victory over Austin FC. Mikael Chang knotted the score at 1-1 for RSL (5-3-4) with a goal in the 55th minute after Pereira was given a red card for a push that denied Bobby Wood’s obvious scoring chance at the edge of the box shortly after the restart. Andrew Brody netted the game-winner in the 88th minute with an assist from Anderson Julio. Alexander Ring gave Austin FC (6-3-2), which announced on Friday that the club signed head coach Josh Wolff to a three-year extension, a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute. Diego Fagundez picked up his league-leading seventh assist on the score.