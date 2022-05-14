Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 4:34 PM

Minjee Lee takes 1-shot lead into last round of Founders Cup

KYMA

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Minjee Lee had an eagle-birdie run on the back nine and took a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom Saturday, heading into the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup. Lee, the LPGA Tour’s leading scoring this year, shot a 3-under 69 on a day the Upper Montclair Country Club showed some teeth with wind and rain. Lee, who had a three-shot lead at the halfway point, was at 17-under 199 after 54  holes. Sagstrom, the Swedish first-round leader, had the best third-round with a 67.  Lexi Thompson was alone in third, three shots back after a 69.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content