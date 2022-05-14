Skip to Content
Liverpool beats Chelsea to win FA Cup, keeps quad bid alive

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool beat Chelsea in the first-ever FA Cup final penalty shootout at Wembley to stay in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies. Just like in the League Cup final in February, the showpiece ended 0-0 before Liverpool prevailed again. This time the Reds were helped by Chelsea midfielder Mason Mason’s penalty being saved before Konstantinos Tsimikas clinched the 6-5 shootout win with his first-ever goal for the club. It was Liverpool’s first FA Cup final triumph since 2006 — one of the two previous shootouts that settled the cup final that both happened in Cardiff while Wembley was being rebuilt.

The Associated Press

