IOC questions Olympic boxing leadership after IBA election

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Boxing’s Olympic status is in doubt and the IOC was not impressed with an elections on Saturday to lead the sport’s governing body. International Boxing Association members re-elected their Russian president Umar Kremlev by acclamation. Two days earlier the only other candidate, from the Netherlands, was removed by an independent vetting panel. The IOC says events around the election meeting “are just reinforcing the questions and doubts around IBA’s governance.” The IOC also has concerns that boxing’s finances rely on a single sponsor. That’s the Russian state energy firm Gazprom.