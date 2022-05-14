Astros’ 11-game winning streak ends, Nationals romp 13-6

By HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yadiel Hernandez and Maikel Franco homered and the Washington Nationals ended the Houston Astros’ 11-game winning streak with a 13-6 romp. Manager Dusty Baker and the Astros fell one game short of matching the franchise-record 12-game winning string achieved in 1999, 2004 and 2018. The Houston staff fashioned a 0.91 ERA during this recent run, but Nelson Cruz and the Nationals collected 14 hits and five walks against five pitchers. Starter Cristian Javier was tagged for seven runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings — the Astros had allowed a total of four runs over their past five games.