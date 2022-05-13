PGA back at Southern Hills as Mickelson debates a return

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Another major championship, another dose of anticipation. At the Masters the question was whether Tiger Woods could play 14 months after his car crash. For the PGA Championship, it’s whether defending champion Phil Mickelson will show up at Southern Hills. Mickelson has not been heard from in three months after his explosive comments about his involvement in a Saudi-funded rival league and criticism of the PGA Tour. Mickelson and Woods are sure to steal the spotlight from Masters champion Scottie Scheffler going for another major. And from Jordan Spieth, who needs to win the PGA for the career Grand Slam.