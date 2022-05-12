LEADING OFF: Pitch coach Willis to guide virus-hit Guardians

By The Associated Press

Cleveland pitching coach Carl Willis will serve as the team’s acting manager when the coronavirus-hampered Guardians start a three-game series against the Twins at Target Field. The Guardians reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a day off for them. Their game Wednesday in Chicago against the White Sox was called off because of an outbreak — the first postponement in Major League Baseball this season caused by virus concerns. Manager Terry Francona has been placed in health and safety protocols along with bench coach DeMarlo Hale, first-base coach Sandy Alomar, third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh, hitting coach Chris Valaika, assistant pitching coach Joe Torres and hitting analyst Justin Toole. To this point, no players have tested positive with the virus.