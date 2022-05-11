Kicker’s lawsuit could shed light on Meyer’s time with Jags

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Placekicker Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars could uncover more details about former coach Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure. Lambo’s attorney is seeking a host of records pertaining to Meyer’s time with the team, including “any documentation whatsoever of abusive or toxic workplace behavior under Meyer’s leadership and any investigations into these allegations.” Lambo filed a lawsuit Monday in the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County seeking damages in excess of $30,000 for emotional distress and reputational harm caused by Meyer. The Jaguars fired Meyer on Dec. 15, hours after a newspaper reported Meyer had kicked Lambo during a practice months earlier. Meyer was fired with cause.