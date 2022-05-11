Everton draws 0-0 at Watford, 2 points above EPL drop zone

WATFORD, England (AP) — Everton has moved further away from the bottom three in the Premier League after playing out a lackluster 0-0 draw at already relegated Watford. Frank Lampard’s team went into the match having taken 10 points from its last five matches and that had lifted it out of the relegation zone and up to 16th — one point ahead of Burnley and Leeds. Sunday’s victory at Leicester was Everton’s first on the road in the Premier League since August but the team was unable to follow it up with a second as Watford recorded its first post-pandemic clean sheet at Vicarage Road. Everton is two points above third-to-last Leeds, which lost 3-0 to Chelsea on Wednesday.