Delort scores 2 as Nice wins to move into 4th in France

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Striker Andy Delort has scored twice as Nice rallied from 2-0 down to beat struggling Saint-Etienne 4-2 and move into fourth place in the French league. The fourth spot secures automatic entry into next season’s Europa League and Nice is one point above fifth-place Rennes, which lost 2-1 at French Cup winner Nantes on Wednesday. The matches from the 36th round were held on Wednesday because Nantes and Nice met in the French Cup final on Saturday, with Nantes winning 1-0 for its first trophy in 21 years. Delort’s two goals took him to 15 in the league since joining from Montpellier and Nice is two points behind third-place Monaco in the Champions League qualifying rounds.