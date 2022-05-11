De Bruyne impersonates Haaland with 4-goal burst, ‘Zen’ pose

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Kevin De Bruyne did a pretty good impersonation of future Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland with a four-goal burst and a “Zen” celebration in a 5-1 win over Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Haaland is joining City next season as one of the most sought-after strikers in world soccer and even he would be hard-pressed to produce the kind of finishing demonstrated by De Bruyne at Molineux. City restored its three-point lead over Liverpool with the win and needs four points from its final two games to guarantee the title. Leeds stayed in the bottom three after losing 3-0 to Chelsea.