Board member votes against parole for Sherra Wright

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Board of Parole member says Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife should not be granted early release from a 30-year prison sentence she received after pleading guilty to plotting the retired NBA player’s 2010 slaying. Barrett Rich recommended that the board deny parole to Sherra Wright during a hearing at the Nashville prison where she’s been held since she pleaded guilty in July 2019 to facilitation of first-degree murder. The rest of the seven-member board will now review Sherra Wright’s parole case. A final decision will be reached when there are three votes that agree, a process that could take a couple of weeks.