Astros lead Twins 5-1 with game suspended after 3 innings

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins had their game suspended when a severe thunderstorm rolled through and halted play in the top of the fourth inning with the Astros leading the Twins 5-1. José Urquidy won’t get to keep working on what he started. He gave the Astros a boost with three solid innings on the mound. Jeremy Peña had three RBIs and Jose Altuve homered for the Astros off Twins starter Chris Archer. The Astros have an eight-game winning streak going. The suspended game will be tacked on as a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon.