Seager homers twice for Rangers in 6-4 victory over Royals

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager snapped an 0-for-16 slump with two home runs as the Texas Rangers returned home with a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals. Martin Perez pitched 6 1/3 solid innings for Texas. Seager hit a two-out solo homer in the first, then led off the third with another homer. Perez struck out six and only one of the four runs against him was earned. The left-hander has allowed only two earned runs his last four starts. Joe Barlow worked the ninth for his sixth save. Kansas City starter Brad Keller allowed six runs in 5 2/3 innings.