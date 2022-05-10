Justin Turner hits 3 of Dodgers’ 8 doubles in rout of Bucs

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Turner hit three of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ eight doubles and finished with four hits and four RBIs in an 11-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers hadn’t hit eight doubles in a game since moving to Los Angeles from Brooklyn in 1958. The franchise record is nine.

Turner’s first double to deep center field capped a two-run first inning, and that was all the runs Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers bullpen needed. The first run scored on back-to-back doubles by Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner.

Gonsolin (3-0) allowed one hit in five shutout innings and had five strikeouts while walking four. Dodgers starting pitchers are 16-3 with 1.83 ERA through 28 games this season.

Gonsolin combined with four relief pitchers on a four-hitter.

Edwin Rios had three hits and three RBIs while homering for the second straight game. Trea Turner and Gavin Lux contributed two hits each as the NL West-leading Dodgers had 15.

Bryse Wilson (0-2) was hammered for six runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings, needing 70 pitches to get eight outs. He struck out four and walked one.

Wilson was knocked out during a five-run third inning that extended the Dodgers’ lead to 7-0. Justin Turner hit a two-run double and scored on a single by Rios, then Austin Barnes capped the outburst with a two-run double.

Rios’ two-run homer concluded a four-run seventh against Beau Sulser that made it 11-0 and gave the Dodgers their 24th win in their last 27 games against the Pirates.

The Pirates lost for the ninth time in 13 games. They avoided being shut out when Yoshi Tsutsugo beat out an RBI infield single in the eighth.

ONE-SIDED HITTER

Pirates infielder/outfielder Cole Tucker has decided to abandon switch-hitting and will only bat from the left side. He started the change Monday when he struck out as a pinch-hitter against left-hander Julio Urias in the Pirates’ win over the Dodgers.

Tucker is 1 for 14 against lefties this season.

“I just want to give myself the best chance I can to succeed and right now I feel like that is left-handed,” Tucker said. “The game will tell me and show me if that’s right or wrong. I just want to go give it a shot.”

HAMMERIN’ HENRY

Pirates catching prospect Henry Davis hit a two-run home run in his first game with Double-A Altoona. The first overall pick in last year’s amateur draft was promoted from High-A Greensboro on Monday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LF Chris Taylor (bone bruise left knee) was out of the lineup a day after fouling a ball off his knee, but it was already a planned day off. He is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale. … C Will Smith (right pectoral soreness) missed his second straight game but is also expected to return Wednesday. … RHP Andrew Heaney (left shoulder discomfort) played catch for a second straight day. … LHP Victor Gonzalez will undergo exploratory elbow surgery Wednesday, and the Dodgers are hopeful he can return this season.

Pirates: OF Jake Marisnick (left thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list a day after being hurt while making a diving catch. The team has not revealed the exact nature of the injury. RHP Max Kranick was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. … RHP Duane Underwood Jr. (right hamstring strain) pitched one scoreless inning for Altoona on Tuesday night in his fourth minor league rehab appearance.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Ryan Pepiot will be activated from the taxi squad to start and make his major league debut. He was 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA for Triple-A Oklahoma City in six starts. The Indianapolis native expects to have a large contingent of family and friends in attendance.

Pirates: Did not announce a starter for Wednesday.

