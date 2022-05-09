NASCAR Cup Series postseason grid already filling up fast

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is filling up fast. Some drivers are taking aggressive measures to ensure they’re around for the postseason. Joey Logano rammed the back of leader William Byron on the next-to-last lap and went on to win at Darlington Raceway over the weekend. Logano is the 10th driver to win and lock up a spot in the 16-team playoffs. The dwindling spots may lead others on the outside to be just as aggressive when chasing a win in the races remaining in the regular season.