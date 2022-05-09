FIFA says Brazil and Argentina must play World Cup qualifier

ZURICH (AP) — Brazil and Argentina have lost their appeals to FIFA and will have to play the World Cup qualifying game that was abandoned within minutes of starting last year in Sao Paulo amid chaos on the field. Brazilian health officials came onto the field because they believed some Argentina players had broken pandemic rules to enter the country. Both countries easily qualified for the World Cup from the South American group without needing to play the abandoned game. FIFA now says they must play the game. One option is in September a few weeks before the World Cup tournament in Qatar.