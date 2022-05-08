Lightning strike early, beat Maple Leafs 7-3 to even series

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored twice, Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a fast start and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 4 to even their first-round playoff series. Steven Stamkos, Pierre Edouard Bellemare and Pat Maroon scored in the first eight minutes against Game 3 star Jack Campbell in the opening period. Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat also scored, and Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov each had two assists for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy improved to 17-0 in games following a playoff loss over the past three postseasons for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. William Nylander scored twice and Jake Muzzin also had a goal for the Maple Leafs. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Toronto.