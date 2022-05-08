Homa steady in Sunday duel, gets 4th tour win at Wells Fargo

By BEN NUCKOLS

AP Sports Writer

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Max Homa played solid, steady golf during a week of cold, wet conditions and a back-and-forth Sunday duel with Keegan Bradley. He closed with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship. The 31-year-old Homa finished at 8-under 272 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. He won for the fourth time overall, third in 15 months and second since he gave up his popular podcast. Bradley started the day with the lead, gave it away and took it back before Homa moved ahead for good on the back nine. He closed with a 72 to finish two shots back, tied with Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.