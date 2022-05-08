Gavin Greene guided by late dad’s memory as tryout with Jets

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Gavin Greene always imagined celebrating this moment with his famous father by his side. Life had other plans. Kevin Greene is still there as his son chases his NFL dream as a tryout with the New York Jets. The late Pro Football Hall of Famer is constantly in Gavin’s thoughts, his dreams and his heart. Kevin Greene died of a heart attack at his home in Destin, Florida, in December 2020. He was just 58. Gavin Greene says he remains guided along his pro football journey by his father who he still considers his hero.