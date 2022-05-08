City without defenders Dias, Walker, Stones for next 3 games

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City will have to cope without injured defenders Rúben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones for the final three matches of the Premier League title run-in. Dias came off at halftime of City’s 5-0 rout of Newcastle with a hamstring problem. Walker was forced off in the second half of Wednesday’s Champions League loss at Real Madrid with fresh ankle problems. Stones has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. City manager Pep Guardiola said the trio was out for the rest of the season after Sunday’s win that sent City three points ahead of Liverpool.