Cagliari rescues draw at Salernitana in relegation struggle

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Cagliari scored deep in stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw at fellow struggler Salernitana in a match that was full of late drama. Simone Verdi had converted a penalty for the home side. Salernitana remained a point clear of Cagliari and the bottom three. There are two rounds remaining. The late goal also saved Venezia for another week at least. Venezia beat Bologna 4-3 to end a run of 10 straight defeats and record its first win since February. AC Milan is looking to move back above league leader Inter Milan with a result at Hellas Verona later.