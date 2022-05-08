Sterling puts City 3 points clear of Liverpool in title bid

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling’s two goals started and ended Manchester City’s 5-0 rout of Newcastle that regained top spot in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola’s team. The defending champions moved three points ahead of Liverpool with three games remaining. In the push to secure the final Champions League spot, fourth-place Arsenal beat Leeds 2-1 to move four points ahead of Tottenham. Leeds dropped into the relegation zone while Everton climbed out of the bottom three by beating Leicester 2-1. West Ham beat Norwich 4-0 to help its bid to overtake Manchester United and qualify for the Europa League rather than the Europa Conference League.