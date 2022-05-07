Red Sox lefty Sale dealing with setback after rib fracture

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has suffered a setback in his recovery from a fractured rib cage suffered in late February. That’s according to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who spoke before Saturday’s game against the White Sox. The last-place Red Sox had lost 12 of their last 16. Mainly, he felt, the weakness has been Boston’s poor offense, which enters Saturday 25th in the majors in runs per game.