Orioles, Royals rained out for 2nd straight day

BALTIMORE (AP) — A second straight game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals has been postponed because of rain. The teams also had a game Friday night called off, one of six games around the major leagues that were rained out that night. That was the most in a day because of inclement weather since 2018. This is Kansas City’s only scheduled visit to Baltimore this season. The Royals and Orioles will try to play a straight doubleheader Sunday, then another game Monday afternoon on what was a mutual off day.