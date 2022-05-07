Oliveira defeats Gaethje, Esparza earns title at UFC 274

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Lightweight Charles Oliveira shook off two big punches from Justin Gaethje and choked him out to win by submission in the first round at UFC 274. Oliveira had to vacate the title after missing the 155-pound limit by a half-pound at Friday’s weigh-in, leaving Gaethje as the only fighter who could take the championship belt. It may not have been a title fight, but it certainly had plenty of action, including two knockdowns and a takedown by Gaethje. Carla Esparza took the strawweight title eight years after losing it in the co-main event, working a patient fight to beat Rose Namajunas in a split decision.