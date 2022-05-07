Napoli wins at Torino 1-0 despite Insigne penalty miss

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Napoli has won at Torino 1-0 despite missing a penalty and consolidated third place in Serie A. Fabián Ruiz scored in the second half after Lorenzo Insigne had another spot kick saved. Napoli moved four points above fourth-placed Juventus after the Bianconeri lost at Genoa 2-1 on Friday following two late goals from the home side. Napoli isn’t in the title race at five points behind league leader Inter Milan with two rounds left.