Avalanche take 3-0 series lead over Preds with 7-3 win

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in the second period, and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 7-3 for a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series. Landeskog also had two assists. Nazem Kadri and Devon Toews each added a goal and an assist. Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal apiece as Colorado pushed Nashville to the brink of elimination. Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper was hurt with a minute left in the first period. The Predators have never been swept in 14 previous playoff appearances. Game 4 is Monday night in Nashville.