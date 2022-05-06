Twins get good news: Correa’s finger not broken just bruised

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have avoided a scare with star shortstop Carlos Correa. His right middle finger is not broken as initially feared following a hit-by-pitch. The CT scan on Correa confirmed that he did not suffer a fracture. He’s just bruised and sore. His status is day to day, and he won’t have to go on the injured list. For now, top prospect Royce Lewis will replace Correa. Lewis was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to make his major league debut. He’s filling an open spot with infielder Luis Arraez going on the COVID-19 list.