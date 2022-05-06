Rangers conduct aerial search for climber on Alaska’s Denali

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — National park rangers in Alaska have resumed an aerial search for the year’s first registered climber on North America’s tallest peak after he didn’t check in with a friend. Because it’s so early in the climbing season, Matthias Rimml is alone on the upper part of Denali. The 35 year old is a professional mountain guide from Tirol, Austria. Other climbers and rangers are camped below the 14,000-foot level of the mountain. Denali National Park and Preserve officials say Rimml is not considered overdue compared to his planned return date and food and fuel supply. However, a friend contacted the park Tuesday after not receiving a periodic check from Rimml.