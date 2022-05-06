Monaco wins 8th straight game to move into second place

PARIS (AP) — France midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni scored twice as Monaco won 2-1 at Lille to notch an eighth straight win and move up to second place in the French league. Monaco is level on 65 points with Marseille but leads on goal difference ahead of Marseille’s game at Lorient on Sunday. Second spot secures automatic qualfication for next season’s Champions League and there are two rounds remaining after this weekend. Tchouaméni scored his first from just outside the penalty area in the 42nd minute. English midfielder Angel Gomes equalized midway through the second half for 10th-place Lille, last season’s French champion. Tchouaméni netted again in the 75th.