Stefan Wilson hired to drive 33rd car at Indianapolis 500

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar veteran Stefan Wilson will return to the cockpit for this month’s Indianapolis 500. The announcement gives race organizers enough driver-car combinations to fill the traditional 33-car starting grid — if each car qualifies May 21-22. The British driver hopes to make his fourth Indy start in the the black, blue, red and white No. 25 Chevrolet co-owned by Cusick Motorsports and DragonSpeed. Wilson finished 33rd in last year’s race with Don Cusick’s team. Wilson’s older brother, Justin, was killed in August 2015 from injuries he suffered during an IndyCar race at Pocono. The 500 is scheduled for May 29.