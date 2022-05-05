Madrid warps time yet again to stun City at the Bernabéu

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid had little reason to hope it could pull off another comeback as the game entered the final minute with Manchester City on the brink of consecutive Champions League finals. But once again faith trumped reason at the Santiago Bernabéu. Rodrygo delivered two goals in the dying moments to force extra time and Karim Benzema scored the winner from a penalty. City can take solace in that Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were also zombified by whatever wizardry Madrid somehow conjures up at the crucial moments of the biggest games. Spanish sports daily Marca summed it on its front page: “Let God come down and explain it.” Madrid will face Liverpool in the final.