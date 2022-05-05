Calder Cup is back: AHL staging first playoffs since 2019

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The American Hockey League is staging a full playoffs for the Calder Cup for the first time since 2019. The pandemic kept the NHL’s top feeder league from handing out the storied trophy the past two years because it wasn’t feasible to put on a postseason tournament. The AHL played all 1,118 games on its schedule this season amid virus challenges that caused 78 postponements. Revenue is down only 10-12% despite some games being played in empty arenas. Handing out the Calder Cup in June would mark an accomplishment for the AHL and the start of the climb back to pre-pandemic success.