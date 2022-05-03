Skip to Content
By
Published 8:47 PM

Bell, Soto HRs back Fedde’s sharp outing, Nats rout Rockies

By DENNIS GEORGATOS
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Erick Fedde pitched seven sharp innings, Josh Bell and Juan Soto homered and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 10-2. Keibert Ruiz had three hits and three RBIs and Yadiel Hernández added three hits and two RBIs for the Nationals, who entered the game averaging a major league high 6.4 runs on the road. Colorado’s C.J. Cron connected for his ninth homer of the season in the eighth inning off reliever Erasmo Ramírez. 

