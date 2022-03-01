Man U, now Spurs: Middlesbrough causes another FA Cup shock

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

First Manchester United and now Tottenham. Second-tier Middlesbrough is toppling some of English soccer’s biggest clubs in its FA Cup run. A goal at the start of the second half of extra time earned Middlesbrough a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the fifth round of the competition. The team coached by Chris Wilder had won at Old Trafford in the fourth round. Their latest win ensured there will be lower-league representation in the draw for the quarterfinals. Manchester City dispatched another second-tier team in Peterborough in a routine 2-0 victory and Crystal Palace beat Championship side Stoke 2-1. Leicester won 2-0 at Burnley in the Premier League.