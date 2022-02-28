Vincent scores 20, Heat remain hot by topping Bulls 112-99

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro each scored 20 points, and the Miami Heat improved their standing atop the Eastern Conference by topping the Chicago Bulls 112-99. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each had 15 points for Miami, which has won nine of its last 10 games. Max Strus had all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat. Chicago guard DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 10 consecutive games with at least 30 points ended; he finished with 18. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 22 points, while Ayo Dosunmu had 18 and Nikola Vucevic added 14 for Chicago.