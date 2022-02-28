Towns hits late 3-pointer as T-Wolves hold off Cavs 127-122

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived Cleveland’s comeback for a 127-122 win over the Cavaliers. Towns’ first 3 of the game helped the Timberwolves hang on after blowing a 23-point third-quarter lead. One of the league’s best outside shooters, the 7-footer became the first center to win the 3-point contest in Cleveland this month, defeating seven guards. D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Towns had 17 for Minnesota. Kevin Love scored 26 to lead the Cavs, who lost at home for the first time since Jan. 4.