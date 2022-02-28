Scrutiny continues for Grambling football after Briles hire

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

Grambling State continues to face scrutiny after hiring disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles to be the program’s new offensive coordinator. Briles has been a pariah in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations. Grambling’s decision received renewed attention on Monday when a three-day old social media statement from the Hue Jackson Foundation gained traction. The statement said the hiring “will be instrumental in teaching others the importance of knowing how to prevent victimization.” Many people, including former Grambling quarterback Doug Williams, have criticized the hire.