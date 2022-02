LEWISBURG, Pa. — Xander Rice had 19 points to lead five Bucknell players in double figures as the Bison defeated Boston University 89-78. Andrew Funk added 15 points for the Bison on Saturday. Alex Timmerman chipped in 13, Elvin Edmonds IV scored 13 and Andre Screen had 10. Javante McCoy led the Terriers with 23 points.