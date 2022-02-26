Atkinson, Giroux help Flyers top Capitals to snap skid

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist and Claude Giroux also scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals. Carter Hart made 27 saves for the Flyers, who snapped a six-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 22 games. T.J. Oshie scored for the Capitals, who lost their second straight. Giroux tied Hall of Famer Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers’ all-time scoring list with the 290th goal of his career just 11 seconds into the game.