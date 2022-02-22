Texas A&M hands Georgia 8th straight loss 91-77

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson tied a career-high with 31 points, Henry Coleman III added 15 points, and the duo combined to make 17-of-17 shots as Texas A&M beat Georgia 91-77. Jackson made all 11 of his field-goal attempts, including three 3-pointers, and he also had six of Texas A&M’s 12 steals to outduel Kario Oquendo, who kept Georgia in it by making six 3-pointers and scoring a career-high 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting. Oquendo’s previous high for Georgia was 28 against Mississippi State on Jan. 12, and he also scored 26 on Feb. 16 at LSU.