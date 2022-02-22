Spanish figure skater Barquero fails Olympic drug test

BEIJING (AP) — Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero has become the fourth athlete to fail a doping test at the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for the banned steroid clostebol. Barquero and her partner Marco Zandron finished 11th in the pairs competition on Saturday. The International Testing Agency says her positive sample was given after the short program on Friday and the case will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. There were positive tests in Beijing for an Iranian athlete and two Ukrainians. Russian skater Kamila Valieva tested positive in a sample taken before the Olympics.