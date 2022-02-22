Pulisic, Havertz give Chelsea 2-0 win over Lille in CL

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea could rely on Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz for goals with misfiring Romelu Lukaku rested. The London club resumed its Champions League title defense by cruising to a 2-0 victory over Lille on Tuesday to take control of the round of 16 matchup. Havertz took only eight minutes to head Chelsea in front by meeting Hakim Ziyech’s corner. Christian Pulisic latched onto N’Golo Kante’s pass with a clipped effort in the 63rd minute to ensure Chelsea has the two-goal cushion to take into the second leg next month in France.