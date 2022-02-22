Fury says heavyweight title defense vs. Whyte on April 23

LONDON (AP) — WBC champion Tyson Fury says his world heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte will take place on April 23. Fury made the announcement on Twitter and says he will have a social-media blackout until after the all-British fight. Details of the fight haven’t been announced by either boxer’s promoter. However Fury took to Twitter to reveal the date of the bout hours after saying Whyte had signed a contract for the fight. Fury hasn’t fought since his dramatic 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in October. Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s belt and is getting his first world title shot.