No. 12 UCLA avoids late collapse, beats Arizona State 66-52

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark had 16 points and nine rebounds in his third straight start and No. 12 UCLA avoided a second-half collapse to beat Arizona State 66-52. UCLA improved to 20-5 overall and 12-4 in the Pac-12 with its third consecutive victory. Arizona State fell to 10-16 overall and 6-10 in league play. The Sun Devils closed within one point to cap a 24-12 surge that opened the second half. But the Bruins answered with a 14-2 run to stay in front for good. DJ Horne, Jay Heath and Marreon Jackson scored nine points each for ASU.