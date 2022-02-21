Manek, Bacot power North Carolina past Louisville 70-63

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 17 points, Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for his 21st double-double, and North Carolina beat Louisville 70-63. North Carolina finished on a 6-0 run, holding Louisville scoreless for the final 2 minutes, 50 seconds. The Cardinals made just one of their final nine shots. Manek made a baseline jumper to extend North Carolina’s lead to 64-60 and after Malik Williams answered at the other end with a 3-pointer, Bacot scored his first points of the second half on a dunk off a nice assist from Manek with 1:33 left. Louisville missed its final four 3-pointers, and North Carolina sealed it with Caleb Love’s layup at 37.9. Jae’Lyn Withers, Dre Davis and Williams each scored 10 points for Louisville.