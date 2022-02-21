Czinano, Clark lead No. 21 Iowa over No. 10 Indiana, 88-82

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark added 29 points, as No. 21 Iowa defeated No. 10 Indiana 88-82 on Monday night. It was the second time in three days the Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-4 Big Ten) defeated the Hoosiers (19-6, 11-4). Czinano, third in the nation in field-goal percentage, was 13 of 17 from the field. She had nine points in Iowa’s 11-0 fourth-quarter run that gave the Hawkeyes a 76-70 lead. Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.8 points per game, was 9 of 20 from the field, but went 9 of 9 in free throws. She also had eight rebounds and eight assists.