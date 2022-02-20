No. 2 Stanford women rally to beat Oregon 66-62.

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Haley Jones had 18 points and second-ranked Stanford rallied in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in the Pac-12 with a 66-62 victory over Oregon on Sunday. Jones made a layup while falling to the ground and added a free throw with 36.4 seconds left to put the Cardinal up 63-60. Stanford hung on for its 15th straight win. Te-Hina Paopao had 23 points, including four 3-pointers, for Oregon. Stanford extended its winning streak over Pac-12 opponents to 29 straight games, including the postseason.