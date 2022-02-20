Hamlin’s chase for 4th Daytona 500 win ends with early crash

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin crashed out of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, ending his bid for a fourth victory in NASCAR’s premier event. It was his first DNF in 17 starts in “The Great American Race.” Hamlin was caught up on a eight-car melee near the end of the opening stage. Brad Keselowski was aggressively pushing Harrison Burton and eventually caused the rookie to lose control and turn sideways into Kyle Busch and William Byron. Burton’s car flipped onto its roof before getting hit again and turning back onto its tires. Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain had nowhere to go and drove into the mess.